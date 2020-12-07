Sung Si Kyung reveals his reasons for taking legal action against malicious commenters

Singer Sung Si Kyung revealed his reasons for taking legal action against haters and malicious commenters.

On December 6th, Sung Si Kyung held a live chat session with his fans through his Instagram account. During the live stream, the singer revealed his reasons for taking legal actions against malicious comments and shared his thoughts about the malicious commenters.

Sung Si Kyung started by saying, "So I thought I should sue the malicious commenters." He continued to say, "To be honest, I didn't know about it. I like talking about someone behind their backs. Honestly, it's fun talking about how much you hate a celebrity and I can't do anything if you hate me since it's everyone's freedom to think what they want. It doesn't matter to me as long as it doesn't hurt me or affect me negatively. I thought it's okay for people to talk bad about me" and shared his deep thoughts.





However, Sung Si Kyung continued to say, "But then, I really felt these types of people are evil this time around. I realized they systematically create ridiculous rumors saying 'Let's believe in that together' and 'hate that person together.'" Then the singer worried for his fans, saying, "I have a very healthy mentality, but it was hard for me briefly, so I thought how hard this would be for my fans and I felt apologetic towards my fans because I think if someone says they hate someone I like, I would want to resolve their misunderstanding."



Sung Si Kyung also revealed that the malicious comments affected his advertisement filming. He stated, "I was actually filming an advertisement and the company owner heard about the malicious comments about me. The overseas advertiser asked, 'isn't this person a weird person?' when they asked about me. So I realized the severity of the situation."







Sung Si Kyung said, "Fortunately, the fans kept sending me captured photos of evidence, so I will slowly talk to the lawyer and proceed the legal action against those as soon as possible as well." He then said, "I want to make the malicious commenters realize how much they are hurting people with their actions."



On the 27th of last month, Sung Si Kyung revealed on his Instagram that he is taking legal action against all the malicious comments about him, saying, "I have already collected evidence and am collecting additional data."



