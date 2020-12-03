Singer-songwriter BUDY releases her amazing new single ‘Fly High’.

Singer-songwriter Budy released a new single 'Fly High'.

On December 3rd, talented singer-songwriter Budy made a comeback in two months since she released her single "A Week" back in September of this year.

The singer has released two singles 'Stray Cat' and 'A Week' prior to her new single 'Fly High'. Her new single has strong pop, brand, and soul influences laced by Budy's powerful vocals.

The music video expresses the oneiric vibe of the night using the dark colors of a deep navy. The music video perfectly brings the ambiance of flying to the moons and stars and watching the city light from the sky.

BUDY explained, “I hope you feel the freedom to fly in night skies while listening to Fly High. And I hope you remember your happy moments as a fantastic feeling" as the song has been written by the artist herself to showcase a more image.



