YouTube reveals the top ten most popular music videos watched in Korea during 2020

2020 filled with a variety of events this year with the COVID19 affecting the whole world, and BTS setting a world record as they place their names at the top of the Billboard charts more than once.

With the year coming to a close, YouTube took a collection of the most-watched music videos in Korea from January 1st to November 15th and listed up the top ten most popular videos.

They released the data on December 3rd and revealed that BTS's "Dynamite" was the most-watched music video in Korea. Since its initial release on YouTube back in August of this year, "Dynamite" garnered 111.1 million views within 24 hours. BTS became the first Korean singer to reach the top of the U.S. Billboard's main singles charts 'HOT 100', drawing much attention for setting a new milestone in history.

In February, another music video of BTS drew attention for its spectacular performance. 'ON Kinetic Manifestor Film: Come Prima' came in as the third most-watched music video in Korea.

Along with BTS, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" and "Lovesick Girls" came in as the fourth and ninth most popular music video, respectively.

"How You Like That" set a new record for YouTube as it became the video with the most number of simultaneous users viewing the video within 24 hours of its initial release in June. It was also ranked No. 1 among the top 10 global popular summer songs of 2020.



In addition, BLACKPINK's YouTube channel surpassed 50 million subscribers since the release of "Lovesick Girls" in October.



Zico's "Any Song", released in January this year, came in second, gaining popularity with its cheerful piano accompaniment and addictive lyrics. Many celebrities and the public also participated in the "Any Song Challenge," which follows the choreography to the intro of the song.

IU's collaboration with SUGA "Eight" came in at fifth place as the song drew much attention as the production and lyrics were written by BTS's SUGA.