Momoland's Nancy and Nayun launch the Hanbok they designed with Studio Hyeon

Hanbok Studio Hyeon, which presents hanbok expressing the Korean beauty with a modern touch, released a hanbok collection in collaboration with Momoland members Nancy and Nayun.

This collection was made under the concept of 'A Dream Journey to the Peach Blossom Land' with six members of Momoland. Members Nancy and Nayun participated in the design work themselves making this Hanbok collection more special.



The girls added their own bubbly personalities and design ideas as they participated in the color and material selection to the print development and design details. They reinterpreted the Korean traditional Jeogori design, making it into a one-piece dress with the pastel tones of blue and purple.



The collaboration between Nancy and Nayun of the girl group Momoland and Studio Hyeon is part of the 2020 Hallyu (Korean wave)-linked collaborative content planning and development support project organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as Studio Hyeon is leading the globalization of Hanbok with Momoland.





