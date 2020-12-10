Simon D, LOCO, Changmo & Way Ched join mentor lineup of upcoming 'High School Rapper' season

Simon D, LOCO, Changmo, and Way Ched have joined the mentor lineup for the upcoming season of 'High School Rapper'.



Previously, Jay Park, pH-1, Woogi, The Quiett, and Yumdda were confirmed as mentors for 'High School Rapper 4', and on December 10, Simon D, LOCO, Changmo, and Way Ched were confirmed for the second lineup. Simon D expressed, "The high school rappers' hip hop lives will be divided before and after meeting me," while LOCO said, "The music of other artists, especially young friends, is always a fresh motivator. I'm excited because I think I'll have a lot to feel and learn personally."



According to producers, the mentors will group as 4 teams to mentor and lead the high school rappers. Mnet is recruiting young rappers born between 2002 and 2005 until December 13.



'High School Rapper 4' is scheduled to premiere early next year.



