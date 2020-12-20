11

Posted by jennywill

J.Y. Park and Rain suit up for 'BATTLE' unit debut

Rain and J.Y. Park have dropped the teaser image for their unit debut.

J.Y. Park is known for being Rain's one and only mentor, and while they've had collaboration stages before, this will be their first time putting out an official song together. The song title can literally be translated to "Switch to Me", but the teaser reads "BATTLE" in English.


Rain and J.Y. Park also plan on greeting viewers on the January 1 live broadcast of KBS 1TV's 'AM Plaza' to promote their new album. Typically, KBS1's 'AM Plaza' delivers useful life hacks and tips for viewers, airing every morning at 8:25 AM KST.

Stay tuned for their unit debut on December 31st at 6PM KST.

cant wait for this one

