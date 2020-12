DPR Ian has released his newest single "No Blueberries", featuring DPR LIVE and CL!

Composed and written by DPR Ian, DPR LIVE, and DPR Cream, "No Blueberries" picks up where DPR Ian's debut single "So Beautiful" left off, demonstrating the vast spectrum of the musician's complex creative vision. On top of the intricate MV, CL and DPR Ian's voices meld together harmoniously to the groovy beat.

Check out the MV above.