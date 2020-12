The Boyz have revealed the latest concept photos for their special single 'Christmassy!'.





After teasers featuring Juyeon, Q, Kevin, Younghoon, and New, Hyunjae, Sangyeon, Jacob, Sunwoo, Ju Haknyeon, and Eric are next in the bright, holiday-themed concept images. 'Christmassy!' is The Boyz' special holiday single, and it's set to drop on December 7 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on The Boyz' 'Christmassy!'.