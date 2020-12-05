ONEWE's Harin, Dongmyeong, and CyA are featured in the latest concept photos for 'Memory: Illusion'.
After Younghoon and Kanghyun's teaser images, Harin, Dongmyeong, and CyA are continuing the comfy concept in beige. ONEWE's first single album 'Memory: Illusion' is set to drop on December 11 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!
ONEWE's Harin, Dongmyeong & CyA group up in 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos
