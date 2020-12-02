6

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

2PM's Jun.K teases '20 Mins' album in highlight medley

AKP STAFF

2PM's Jun.K has revealed an album highlight medley for '20 Mins'.

In the teaser video above, Jun.K reveals a live preview of "Home", "Sketchbook", his title song "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long", "Slip 'N Slide", "Parallel Lines", "Comma", and "Ms. NO TIME". The 2PM member's third mini album '20 Mins' drops on December 9 KST. 

Check out Jun.K's '20 Mins' album highlight medley above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. 2PM
  2. Jun.K
  3. 20 MINS
1 363 Share 100% Upvoted

0

JayJay1106 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Smooth, chill vibes to listen to inside when it's cold weather outside.

Share
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
2 days ago   97   50,903

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND