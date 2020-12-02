2PM's Jun.K teases '20 Mins' album in highlight medley

2PM's Jun.K has revealed an album highlight medley for '20 Mins'.



In the teaser video above, Jun.K reveals a live preview of "Home", "Sketchbook", his title song "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long", "Slip 'N Slide", "Parallel Lines", "Comma", and "Ms. NO TIME". The 2PM member's third mini album '20 Mins' drops on December 9 KST.



Check out Jun.K's '20 Mins' album highlight medley above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.