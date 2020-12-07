New KBS2 x Playlist drama 'Dear.M' drops more script reading stills of NCT's Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, & more

KBS2 x Playlist's upcoming new youth romance drama series 'Dear.M' has unveiled lovely new, unreleased stills from the cast and crew's first script reading set!

Premiering in January of 2021 via KBS2 as well as through Playlist's official platforms, 'Dear.M' tells the story of young college students dealing with school, love, friendship, and more. The story kicks off as anonymous, online messages sent by a mysterious figure, 'M', become a big buzz on campus.

'Dear.M' is led by NCT's Jaehyun as the character Cha Min Ho, actress Park Hye Soo as the character Ma Joo Ah, actress Noh Jung Eui as the character Seo Ji Min, and actor Bae Hyun Sung as the character Park Ha Neul. These stars are also joined by rising youth actors and actresses including Lee Jin Hyuk, Woo Davi, Lee Jung Shik, and Hwang Bo Reum Byul.

If you missed some earlier still cuts of the actors and actresses dropped last week, you can also find them via KBS2's official Twitter below!

Are you excited for the premiere of 'Dear.M'?

<디어엠(Dear.M)> 대본리딩 현장 최초 공개🔖#박혜수 - #재현 - #노정의 - #배현성

12년차 찐친 케미부터 자석 커플의 심쿵 달달함까지!



싱그러운 청춘! 🏫캠퍼스 로망!!

2021년이 기다려지는 이유!!!



무보정 노필터 청춘 로맨스 KBS 2TV 새 드라마 #디어엠

2021년 상반기 첫 방송 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/aeyjeO8vCc — KBS Drama (@KBS_drama) December 1, 2020

<디어엠(Dear.M)> 대본리딩 현장 최초 공개🔖#이진혁 - #우다비 - #이정식 - #황보름별

서연대 캠퍼스를 가득 채울 다채로운 캐릭터들을 기대해~❤️



싱그러운 청춘! 🏫캠퍼스 로망!!



무보정 노필터 청춘 로맨스 KBS 2TV 새 드라마 #디어엠

2021년 상반기 첫 방송 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/6xHsLGpLlP — KBS Drama (@KBS_drama) December 1, 2020