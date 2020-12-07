New KBS2 x Playlist drama 'Dear.M' drops more script reading stills of NCT's Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, & more

KBS2 x Playlist's upcoming new youth romance drama series 'Dear.M' has unveiled lovely new, unreleased stills from the cast and crew's first script reading set!
Premiering in January of 2021 via KBS2 as well as through Playlist's official platforms, 'Dear.M' tells the story of young college students dealing with school, love, friendship, and more. The story kicks off as anonymous, online messages sent by a mysterious figure, 'M', become a big buzz on campus.
'Dear.M' is led by NCT's Jaehyun as the character Cha Min Ho, actress Park Hye Soo as the character Ma Joo Ah, actress Noh Jung Eui as the character Seo Ji Min, and actor Bae Hyun Sung as the character Park Ha Neul. These stars are also joined by rising youth actors and actresses including Lee Jin Hyuk, Woo Davi, Lee Jung Shik, and Hwang Bo Reum Byul.
If you missed some earlier still cuts of the actors and actresses dropped last week, you can also find them via KBS2's official Twitter below!
Are you excited for the premiere of 'Dear.M'?
