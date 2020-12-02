BTS fans prepare an enormous gift for Jin in celebration of his 29th birthday

December 4th is BTS member Jin's birthday in which he turns 29 this year. In celebration of his birthday, BTS fans have prepared an enormous birthday gift for the idol group member.

Jin's fans namely 'Team Kim Seok Jin' stated they are preparing to launch a TV advertisement for his 29th birthday this year. The team stated, "We are going to have a TV advertisement in celebration of our loving Seokjin's 29th birthday" and the advertisement will air on the Mnet channel until December 7th.



In addition, there are many other fans participating in launching online birthday advertisements for Jin. Various advertisement content celebrating Jin's birthday will be released on social media apps such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, KakaoTalk, and Tik Tok. These ads will also be launched on other apps such as Snow, B612, SODA, and Foodie.

Currently, the advertisement on Tik Tok, SODA, Foodie, SNOW, and B612 will continue until Dec 4th, the advertisement on Facebook will be up until December 6th, and the three advertisements on YouTube will run until December 7th. There are more advertisements that will be uploaded on various other platforms during this period from December 4th to the 7th.





Also, Jin's Fansite Master will run a full-page advertisement for the November and December issue of VOGUE Korea magazine, Harper's BAZAAR Korea magazine, and the Daily Sports.



Likewise, fans are celebrating Jin's birthday as they wait for the advertisement event to begin in just a day.

