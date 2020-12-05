6

Netizens LOL at WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn)'s online fansign fan cam

Netizens couldn't hold their laughter after seeing this trending fansign video of WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn)

In a recent viral online fansign video shared via Twitter, WOODZ can be seen interacting with an international fan who speaks Korean well. The Thai fan first opened up saying, "Oppa, I'm here today to say the last goodbye to you." After WOODZ asked the reason why she then replied, "I was contacted by the police yesterday and they said I committed a crime" She continued, "They already told me which crime I committed but I couldn't really understand because I'm a foreigner. I recorded the conversation over the phone. Can I ask you to listen to it and translate it for me?" 

Then the clip ends with WOODZ burst out laughing after listening to F.T. Island's Hongki singing "Love Sick" where the lyrics say "the crime of loving you too much"

Netizens reacted

"LMAO they are both so adorable"

"Omg that international fan has prepared for the event so much! props to her"

"Ngl she had me in the first half too lol"

"I really thought she did something serious hahahaha"

"I can't believe she actually memorized the entire script lol"


What do you think?

jinmommy20200 pt 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

omg I have seen fan do it to other idols as well. I think it was mingyu from seventeen!!

But the full script and his reaction

Marybis30 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

