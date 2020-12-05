All’s well that ends well. However, that’s not always the case for K-Dramas. At the same time, it does not mean that those endings aren’t the best suited for those K-Dramas. While some are fortunate enough to get happy endings, others, not so much. Yet, despite not being happy, those endings are perfect endings for them. Keeping this in mind, here are 5 K-Dramas with the best endings ever!

'Crash Landing On You'

Wrapping up all loose ends beautifully, 'Crash Landing On You' had a perfect ending, or at least, it was perfect as it could get for our two main characters. Not only did they find their happy endings, but most of the other characters did as well. Retribution was also served to those who deserved it. The ending of Crash Landing On You feels like closing a book with a smile, having read cover to cover.

'The World of the Married'

While this is debatable for some, for what the narrative was worth, 'The World of the Married' had the best possible ending despite the fact that it was open. This further reinforced that idea that there’s no clear right or wrong answer, no protagonist and no antagonist either. There are but normal people, entangled in the mess they created themselves and struggling to make it out alive. In such a situation, a healthy outcome, with an estranged son returning home and an equally estranged couple finding their own peace, is as good as it gets.

'Hwarang'

Carried forward with grace and pride by Park Seo Joon as Moo Myung, Park Hyung Shik as Sam Maek Jong, and Go Ara as Ah Ro, backed by an equally excellent cast, the final episode of Hwarang was a piece of art in and of itself. It kept viewers at the edge of their seats until the very end, bringing in one of the most unpredictable twists ever. Order is restored and the throne goes to its rightful owner.

'Welcome to Waikiki Season 1'

The first season of 'Welcome to Waikiki' is one of the best comedies in the history of K-Dramas and it also has one of the cutest endings! Everything comes a full circle and the big family is happily together. However, time has definitely not sobered up the hilarity that ensues when the three best friends are together. Overall, Welcome to Waikiki Season 1 is a must-watch for all K-Drama fans.

'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay'

One of the most satisfying endings undisputedly belongs to ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.’ All the characters find their claim to happiness and self-love in the end and the one character that fans couldn’t help but root for the most, Sang Tae, received an incredibly respectful and admirable ending, which further enhanced the overall completeness and finality of the drama.