Netizens debate whether YouTube program 'MMTG' host JaeJae should have won an award at '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards'

Netizens are arguing whether or not a YouTube program host should have won an award.

'2020 SBS Entertainment Awards' took place recently in Seoul, with a number of debates ensuing around the program's format. One of the arguments brought up by the netizens was the validity of JaeJae as an SBS program host, with her medium being YouTube while the award show was technically for the public broadcasting channel that is SBS.

With over 1.03 million subscribers on YouTube, the channel 'MMTG' has become a huge hit under the jurisdiction of SBS. MC JaeJae, who has gained immense popularity as an 'ordinary-celebrity', became the source of a number of hot topics among netizens, including her interviews with U-KISS's Suhyun, TEEN TOP's Niel, NCT, T-ARA, MONSTA X, Gong Yoo, BoA, and more.

Even though she has set a new paradigm in K-entertainment on YouTube, according to many netizens, SBS had not nominated her for a single category in the award show. Meanwhile, others voiced their opinions, saying that JaeJae was talented and yet the award shows were for television programs, not for YouTube channels.

Some comments include:

"How come they're not awarding JaeJae even a single award? SBS needs to be punished"

"It's fine, our JaeJae is #1 in our hearts"

"Should have at least won a Popularity award"

"To be 100% frank, she deserved this year's Daesang"

"She literally made an issue out of every one of her interviews. Come on, SBS??"

What do you think?