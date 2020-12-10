NCT to perform on 'MTV World Stage Indonesia' on Christmas

NCT will be greeting fans across the globe with a holiday performance!

According to SM Entertainment, NCT will be performing this coming December 25 at 12 AM KST during 'MTV World Stage Indonesia 2020'. MTV's 'World Stage' series brings music lovers a unique mix of music performances from across the globe, and this upcoming installment will feature the first ever online show featuring NCT, Anne-Marie, and more.

Fans can look forward to exciting performances of NCT including "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)", "From Home", "90's Love", and "Work It". Make sure to tune in!

