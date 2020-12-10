Kang Ho Dong & Song Min Ho cause laughter with a new selca together

On December 10, the official Instagram account of tvN's 'New Journey To The West 8' caused laughter by sharing a new selca of cast members Kang Ho Dong and Song Min Ho!

Alongside the photo, the staff wrote, "Ho Dong, sorry." Kang Ho Dong and Song Min Ho can be seen mirroring each other with bright expressions, but what garnered attention was the shocking(?) facial size differences between the two!

Some netizens commented, "This, we need to blame Min Ho for having such a small face", "1/4 of Ho Dong = Min Ho", "Aww don't make fun of Ho Dong hyung!", and more.

Some time afterward, the staff also followed up with another post, a "good" photo of Kang Ho Dong by himself. The staff added, "Because we felt bad..."

Check out post below!