Mass COVID19 infection occurred at the construction site for Big Hit Entertainment's new company building in Yongsan

A mass COVID19 infection occurred at the construction site of the Yongsan Trade Center, which will be used as a new company building for Big Hit Entertainment.

On December 16th, Big Hit Entertainment told News1 that they have confirmed a collective infection at the construction site for their new company building. They stated, "We recently confirmed that a collective infection occurred at the construction site of Yongsan Trade Center in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, through the Central Disease Control Headquarters." It was reported that the first confirmed case occurred at the site on December 12th, and a total of 62 people, including 56 construction workers tested positive by the end of the day.



Big Hit Entertainment and affiliated companies plan to lease the entire building of the Yongsan Trade Center building and use it as their new company building after the construction is completed. However, the construction of the building was suspended since the outbreak of the COVID19 infection.



An official from Big Hit Entertainment stated, "We have identified all employees who visited the construction site until the 13th and started pre-emptive COVID19 testing."



Regarding the management of the quarantine at the construction site, Big Hit Entertainment explained, "We gave detailed operation manuals to the building contractors and were operating in compliance with the relevant regulations. We are currently working with the quarantine authorities to investigate the route of infection and will cooperate as much as we can."



