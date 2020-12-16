Fans talk about why IZ*ONE shouldn't disband

The project group IZ*ONE is nearing the end of their contract term and will disband in April of 2021.

Recently, fans and netizens are discussing the reasons the girl group should not disband. One netizen posted on an online community the number of albums that IZ*ONE was able to sell during their promotion period.

IZ*ONE was able to rank high in the album sales chart despite being embroiled in the vote manipulation controversy. They have placed their names as one of the most popular girl groups as every album they released sold over 300,000 copies. Similar things were also said about the boy group Wanna One as they were disbanding near their peak when they sold millions of albums.

Netizens were amazed at the results that the girls were able to bring in a short period of time. They commented, "So they made three comebacks in a year, they worked super hard I guess because they're only promoting for a short term," "Wow, they can't disband because they're selling so many albums," "They began selling really well starting from their debut, and they're still selling well even after the controversy," and "Well even if they sold that many albums they're still excluded from the Golden Disk Award."