Lee Seung Gi drops tracklist for his upcoming 7th full album 'The Project' featuring BTS' RM and j-hope

Ballad singer Lee Seung Gi has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming 7th full album, 'The Project'.



On December 4th KST, Lee Seung Gi's label Hook Entertainment released the tracklist for 'The Project', set for release this coming December 10 at 6 PM KST. The album will contain a total of 9 tracks, including Lee Seung Gi's pre-release single "The Ordinary Man" released last month.

For this album, Lee Seung Gi worked with a unique mixture of producers and musicians such as Brave Brothers, Nell, and Epitone Project. The seventh track "The song that will make you smile" (literally translated) was remastered by Bang Si Hyuk and BTS' RM and j-hope featured the rap verse in the song.

Are you excited to see what the album will sound like?