Soon-to-be mom actress Kang So Ra is excited to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Actress Kang So Ra once again updated fans through social media.



On December 3rd, soon-to-be mom Kang So Ra joyfully shared her excitement to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla after Odyssey via her personal Instagram account. In a caption, she wrote, "Received as a gift after finishing Odyssey" and added hashtags indicating she played the game on her PS4.

While some netizens expressed concerns regarding the violence of the game in the comments, most were happy to see the actress staying healthy and doing well during this time.





As previously reported, Kang So Ra married a Traditional Korean medicine doctor this past August. After three months of marriage, she shared the joyful news of her pregnancy and received many congratulatory messages. She is expected to give birth next year in April.



