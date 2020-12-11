Lead actor Bae Sung Woo removed from ongoing SBS drama 'Delayed Justice' after DUI charge

On December 11, SBS released an official statement to confirm that lead actor Bae Sung Woo (48) has been removed from the cast of the ongoing Fri-Sat drama series, 'Delayed Justice'.

Back on December 10, it was revealed that Bae Sung Woo was recently charged with driving under the influence (DUI), while returning home from a drink gathering. The actor's agency confirmed the news and formally apologized for Bae Sung Woo's actions, relaying that he will be cooperating with his ongoing productions to come to settlements.

Now, according to SBS, "We have come to the conclusion that the actor's removal from the drama series is all but necessary. As a result, Bae Sung Woo will not participate in any more filming, and we are currently considering ways of changing the storyline. After the upcoming December 12 broadcast of 'Delayed Justice', the series will take a hiatus for 3 weeks to undergo revisions. The program will return in the new year. As we have completed filming up to episode 16, the actor's portions will be edited out as much as possible, and from episodes 17-20 we will prepare to continue the story without Bae Sung Woo."

Meanwhile, SBS's 'Delayed Justice' tells the story of a hot-blooded lawyer and an eccentric news reporter, who team up to serve up justice for victims abandoned by the system. Bae Sung Woo played the role of the news reporter, Park Sam Soo, while actor Kwon Sang Woo appears as the chaebol lawyer Park Tae Yong.