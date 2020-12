The boys of Seventeen are ready to make 2021 their year!



The group has been selected as the cover stars of 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine's first edition of 2021 - the January edition. For this special New Year issue, the Seventeen members posed together for two unique group covers, as well as three unique unit version covers!

Check out Seventeen's handsome, stylish covers for 'Harper's Bazaar' above and below!