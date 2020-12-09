Actor Bae Sung Woo's side confirms he has been charged with a DUI, apologizes for causing issues

On December 10, actor Bae Sung Woo (48)'s label Artist Company released an official statement confirming that the actor was recently charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

The agency said, "We sincerely bow our heads in apology for delivering disconcerting news. Regardless of any reasons, Actor Bae Sung Woo and the agency are feeling the heavy weight of responsibility for this incident. We would like to apologize to those who have been watching Bae Sung Woo's works for raising concerns, and also apologize for causing issues."

The actor will be working with the production staff and crew of his current productions and activities to ensure that he does not inflict damages on others due to his actions.