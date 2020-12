BTS have released a new, holiday remix version of "Dynamite", to make sure that ARMYs all around the world are in the mood for festivities!

The boys have also dropped a sing-along self-cam video, using the bright and merry set from their recent 'Disney Holiday Singalong' appearance. "Dynamite" (Holiday Remix) is now available for download worldwide, so make sure to add it to your playlist as you count down the days until Christmas!