Landlord demands tenant to vacate the house after finding out she is the wife of the infamous child rapist Cho Doo Soon

When child rapist Cho Doo Soon was released from prison, there was utter chaos around the area surrounding his house.



The excessive behavior of YouTubers and BJs/streamers from all over the country is causing netizens to frown. Police were even dispatched to Cho Doo Soon's house as there were clashing of people.



It is reported that Cho Doo Soon's return is causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents of the surrounding area. The situation had already been expected even before the sex offender was released from prison.

Amid this situation, it was reported that Cho Doo Soon's landlord made a critical decision.



Media outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported on the 14th that the landlord notified Cho Doo-soon's family and asked Cho Doo Soon's wife to vacate the house.

The Munhwa Ilbo said, "The landlord of the house in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, returned part of the deposit requesting the tenant to leave after finding out that the new tenant was Cho Doo Soon's wife a few days before his release."

The news media outlet reported that Cho Doo Soon's wife told the landlord that she has no intentions of leaving after visiting her husband at the prison. Cho Doo Soon's wife reportedly signed a two-year lease in November under an acquaintance's name to live in her current residence and moved in at the end of the same month.



It was reported that the landlord did not know that the tenant was Cho Doo Soon's wife at the time of signing the contract. The landlord only found out when Cho Doo Soon's residence after his release became a hot topic before he was released from prison. The landlord signed a lease with Cho Doo Doon's wife in the middle of last month on the condition that she pay a certain amount of monthly rent with a deposit of 5 million KRW (~4,500 USD) while living there for two years.

The wife submitted an address change to Ansan City on the 25th of last month and moved to the current residence.

Cho Doo Soon was released from prison on the morning of December 12th and returned to his residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. Since his release, Cho Doo Soon has been staying at home without any outside activities. A faint light has been seen through the windows of his house at night without any movements detected from within.

Residents near Cho Doo Soon's house filed a petition with the police on December 14th calling for measures to be taken, saying they are suffering from various issues such as YouTubers visiting the area.



