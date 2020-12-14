[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] IZ*ONE - 'One-reeler / Act IV'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Mise-en-Scene

2. Panorama

3. Island

4. Sequence

5. O Sole Mio

6. Slow Journey

The lovely ladies of IZ*ONE are back with their latest mini-album, One-reeler/Act IV. This film-themed comeback is filled to the brim with upbeat charm and IZ*ONE's signature sound. Let's get right into it, shall we?

This themed album is described to exist in 3 parts that tell different stories. Scene 1 depicts "Color of Youth," scene 2 depicts "Becoming One," and scene 3 is "Stay Bold." These three parts feel like scenes in a film and the idea is rather unique and well thought out. The album begins with "Mise-en-scene," a film term that refers to scene and prop set up. "Mise-en-scene" is the perfect start to this movie-themed album as it gives a nice indication of what's to come. The song is a synth-laden pop song through and through and seems to be a natural progression from their previous releases.

The album's title track, "Panorama," follows the electronic theme for an upbeat house song. The 808 booms and shines through when contrasted with the group's sugary sweet vocals. The group recently performed this stage at MAMA, and the performance was impressive enough for me to save the single to go back to over and over.

The album does not let up at all as the next track, "Island," offers a traditional bubblegum girl group sound with a modern twist. Though I'm generally not a super big fan of bubblegum pop, something about IZ*ONE just works. It must be in the delivery because they're one of the only groups that do this style that I enjoy. It seems that the melody never gets lost in the bubblegum sound and it's rare to experience a well-balanced sugary sweet pop song in this way.

Suddenly, the girls switch up the sound and give us the ultra-funky "Sequence." The song is sleek and goosebump-inducing for its well-delivered vocals and melodic song progression. "Sequence" takes the coveted spot of my favorite track on this release.

The surprises don't end there as "O Sole Mio" incorporates a little Latin flair. It's an ultra subtle influence that they've incorporated well. However, if I had to choose, I still prefer "Sequence." The album concludes on "Slowly," a cute downtempo pop song. One-reeler didn't have an overt ballad release, which I thought was a good choice that keeps the album's overall sound rather upbeat. "Slowly" is a song that's as sweet as IZ*ONE is and serves as a great holiday-themed cap to a well-crafted album.

MV REVIEW

IZ*ONE's MV for "Panorama" was very literal as it utilized film and film sets as a huge motif throughout the video. There are two main focal points of this MV: the girls' choreography and the film reel inspired editing. Both are two factors that make the MV feel cohesive and well-done. "Panorama" features an array of projectors, reels, scenes, and props that go well with the group's album theme and IZ*ONE once again shows impeccable synchronization in their choreography. Once again, IZ*ONE proves they are a large group of talented women with an even bigger performance capability.

MV SCORE:

MV Relevance…..10

MV Production…..8

MV Concept……...8

MV Score: 9.33

ALBUM SCORE:

Album Production…...8

Album Concept……...9

Tracklisting…………...8

Album Score: 8.33

Overall: 8.83