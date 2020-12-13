Enraged YouTubers carrying frying pans attempt to shut off gas valves at child rapist Cho Doo Soon's private residence

A crowd of citizens ransacked the residential area of child rapist Cho Doo Soon's private home.

On December 12, various media outlets captured the scene of a throng of civilians who charged forward near Cho Doo Soon's home. As reported, the child rapist was released earlier that day after being imprisoned for inflicting violence and sexually assaulting a minor.

Since the morning hours, the group of civilians including those from conservative circles entered his neighborhood and expressed their rage, protesting and attempting to cause damage to Cho's home. Some even ran amok on top of vehicles to convey their anger.

Among the protesters, several YouTubers carried out unconventional methods in approaching Cho's home. One even carried a frying pan as a weapon and attempted to shut off the gas valves leading to the interior.

Completely surrounding the ex-convict's residence, the throng that eventually amounted up to about 100 individuals continued to throw raw eggs and shouted phrases such as: "Why are you protecting the rights of a convict?", "He needs capital punishment!", "Please castrate him".

In related news, Cho Doo Soon will live the next 7 years with an electronic ankle and remain under 24-hour surveillance with an individual.








