Infamous child rapist Cho Doo Soon has been released and a chaotic scene erupts as people gather to protest against his freedom

The day that all Korean citizens feared has finally come as the infamous child rapist Cho Doo Soon was released from prison after serving 12 years in prison.



On this day, reporters and protestors, and even YouTubers, flooded the streets in front of the Nambu Prison in Seoul. Cho Doo Soon was scheduled to be released on December 12th at 6:45 AM KST as he was being driven out of the prison location in an official police car.

Cho Doo Soon had already received the electronic anklet and will first stop by the probation office near his future residence. The police will take the necessary steps as stipulated. The Ministry of Justice plans to install a 'Home supervision device' that will check Cho Doo Soon's whereabouts at all times.



Despite the measures, there is criticism and opposition to Cho Doo Soon's release as citizens have gathered in front of the prison area with signs protesting his release and held an overnight rally.

Some of the participants were on the ground in front of the road as they stated Cho Doo Soon should not be allowed to leave the area. The police worked to disband the rally, but the protesters still remained in the area denouncing Cho Doo Soon.





It was a very crowded and chaotic situation, with 150 reporters and three organizations deployed to protest against his release.



Eventually, Cho Doo Soon left the prison in an official car, not on foot. The vehicle had difficulties leaving the premises as there were protestors throwing eggs and blocking the car's passage. YouTubers even stopped the vehicle to throw slanders at the sex offender.





