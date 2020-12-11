5

MAMAMOO's Solar reveals why she cut her hair to a bob

MAMAMOO's Solar revealed why she cut her hair on her latest episode of 'Solarsido'.

In her latest YouTube video, Solar explains how damaged her hair as become because she constantly bleached and dyed her hair, and she expressed she'd like to cut it up to her ears. The MAMAMOO member then takes you with her on a trip to the hair salon, and at the end, she finally reveals her bob cut.

What do you think of Solar's shorter look?

