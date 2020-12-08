Find out which K-Pop idols + Korean celebs made Forbes's 'Asia's 100 Digital Stars' feature

Forbes has launched its first ever feature of the '100 Digital Stars of Asia'!

This feature highlights celebrities and prominent figures from across the Asia Pacific region including South Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, India, Australia, and more. The list features 100 musicians, film and TV stars, models, etc with notable social media presence. The finalists were selected through an evaluation of social media, engagement, social impact and advocacy, and brand endorsements, among other criteria.

Thanks to the global popularity of Hallyu, a slew of K-Pop stars and Korean celebrities proudly put their names on the list! The complete list of Korean artists recognized are: BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, Victoria, Krystal, Jackson, IU, Ji Chang Wook, Kim So Hyun, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Min Ho, Lee Sung Kyung, Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Park Shin Hye, Red Velvet, Seventeen, Sunmi, TWICE, and HyunA!





Check out the full Forbes Asia feature, here!

