Red Velvet Yeri's YouTube series 'Yeri's Room' wraps up season 1, to return with season 2

Red Velvet member Yeri's YouTube variety series, 'Yeri's Room', has successfully wrapped up season 1 with a total of 24 episodes!

On December 10, the official SNS platform of 'Yeri's Room' announced, "We thank our subscribers so much for your love and attention, being with 'Yeri's Room' through three seasonal changes. To deliver even more entertainment to our subscribers, 'Yeri's Room' is wrapping up season 1 in order to return with an upgraded image. We will be back with season 2 very soon, so until then, please be happy and healthy."

Are you a fan of 'Yeri's Room' on YouTube?

yvangelica3,485 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Great, i can't wait. She is doing a great job.

