Heechul, Min Kyung Hoon, DinDin, & BIBI to collaborate for new Joseon-style hip-hop song 'Hanryang'

Super Junior's Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon, currently greeting viewers with their newest YouTube mini series 'Space Hip-Hoppers', will be returning with a new single release!

In 'Space Hip-Hoppers', a mini series aired via the official YouTube channel of 'Knowing Brothers', Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon learn all about hip-hop from some of the trendiest K-hip-hop artists.

In the past few weeks, the two former 'Space Cowards' have teamed up with hip-hop artists DinDin and BIBI, hinting at an interesting new collaboration in the works.

Now, fans won't have to wait long to hear Heechul, Min Kyung Hoon, DinDin, and BIBI's Joseon-style hip-hop collaboration track, "Hanryang"! The single will be out this coming December 20 at 12 PM KST, immediately after the airing of this weekend's 'Space Hip-Hoppers' the day before. Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon participated in writing the lyrics, while DinDin and BIBI oversaw the production and recording process.

Finally, the MV for Heechul, Min Kyung Hoon, DinDin, and BIBI's "Hanryang" will be revealed on December 26, directed by the resident MV director of 'Knowing Brothers' - Super Junior's Shindong.