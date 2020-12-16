Idols that perfectly match their stage names

K-Pop fans know that idol group members choose a stage name to promote under. There are various reasons in which the idol members get a different name to promote with, but their stage name grabs the attention of fans.

Whether the idols chose their own stage names or were given by their agency, many of the idol group members have grown into their names to fit perfectly with them.



BTS' J-Hope

Real name: Jung Ho Seok

BTS' V

Real name: Kim Tae Hyung

IU

Real name: Lee Ji Eun





Red Velvet's Joy

Real name: Park Soo Young

BLACKPINK's Rose

Real name: Roseanne Park

Oh My Girl's Arin

Real name: Choi Ye Won

Seventeen's DK (Dokyeom)

Real name: Lee Seok Min

EXO's Kai

Real name: Kim Jong In





NCT's Haechan

Real name: Lee Dong Hyuk

GFriend's Umji

Real name: Kim Ye Won

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Real name: Lee Dong Min

LOONA's Yves

Real name: Ha Soo Young

LOONA's Chuu

Real name: Kim Ji Woo