Ghost9 drops individual visual films for 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL' comeback

Ghost9 has unveiled individual teaser films for their comeback.

On December 7, the Maroo Entertainment rookie group revealed nine different visual films for the members of Ghost9. After making their debut this year, the group has decided to make their first comeback on December 10 with the 2nd mini album, 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL'. In each of these visual films, the Ghost9 member looks charismatically into the camera in a confined room.

Are you excited for Ghost9's comeback? Check out the rest of the teasers below.