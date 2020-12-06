2

0

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa 2 hours ago

Ghost9 drops individual visual films for 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL' comeback

AKP STAFF

Ghost9 has unveiled individual teaser films for their comeback.

On December 7, the Maroo Entertainment rookie group revealed nine different visual films for the members of Ghost9. After making their debut this year, the group has decided to make their first comeback on December 10 with the 2nd mini album, 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL'. In each of these visual films, the Ghost9 member looks charismatically into the camera in a confined room.

Are you excited for Ghost9's comeback? Check out the rest of the teasers below.

 

  1. Ghost9
0 232 Share 100% Upvoted
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
10 hours ago   138   48,350
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
10 hours ago   138   48,350
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
10 hours ago   138   48,350

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND