ENHYPEN's Jungwon talks about what it's like being a leader at age 16

On December 21, Weverse Magazine published an interview with ENHYPEN's Jungwon, where he spoke about various things in celebration of the group's debut.

Jungwon shared his feelings about finally debuting, saying he wasn't able to feel that he had debuted because of the busy schedule, but the fact they have finally debuted was slowly sinking in.

Jungwon, who is the leader of ENHYPEN also spoke about the difficulties of getting ready for the debut as the members of ENHYPEN were all chosen through a survival show. Jungwon stated, "We didn’t have much time until our debut. So our biggest priority was to perfect our debut performance, and once it was ready, we tried hard to become a tight-knit team. Trainees usually spend years together before they debut, but it’s been less than a year since we became a team."





Jungwon also spoke about how he became the leader of ENHYPEN and some of the difficulties he has faced so far as being a K-Pop idol group leader.

Jung Won said, "There are times when we have issues as a team, but sometimes, two members might be at odds with each other and get hurt while the rest of us don’t know anything about it. That can ruin the atmosphere when we’re on site. So I think it helps me notice those things and solve those issues, but it’s still not easy for me to go up to them and talk about those matters. It’s because of my personality, and I’m still working on it."

He revealed that the group leader was selected after a long process, but he didn't think he would be the leader but would be fellow member Heeseung. Jungwon explained that he became the leader because Heesung came to him and mentioned that he would like the remain a member rather than the leader since the other members might have a hard time talking to the leader if the leader was also the oldest in the group.

Jungwon revealed that the team set up rules of their own to work out any difficulties or conflict the members had with each other. Jungwon explained, "we made rules on that. If everything goes well at work, that’s good, but you can’t always guarantee that. And if our feelings are hurt, that’ll affect our performance. So we agreed to put work above everything else and deal with the other issues later when we come back home."

Still becoming a leader at such a young age, Jungwon still had to confide in someone, and that someone was Heesung, the oldest in the group. Jungwon said, "Heesung was under a lot of pressure when he was the leader on 'I-LAND.' So he already experienced all that and thought I might struggle in the same way. He told me that he doesn’t want me to feel too much pressure, and this is something he mentioned very casually, but he said if I know something, I should pretend I know more, and the members will have more trust in me. That’s a little trick - a tidbit he taught me."



Other than this, Jungwon talked about various topics from his family relationships to the behind-the-scenes stories of filming his first music video. You can read the full interview here at the Weverse magazine website.