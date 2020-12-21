"It's better than Stranger Things," New Netflix Korean Series 'Sweet Home' praised by international fans

Netflix Original series 'Sweet Home,' which is based on a popular webtoon, is gaining recognition and praise from fans worldwide.

'Sweet Home,' which premiered on December 18th on Netflix, has already ranked eighth place in the world's most viewed shows on Netflix in just two days after the release.

'Sweet Home' is gaining more attention as some viewers have praised the Netflix original series saying that it surpasses the show 'Stranger Things,' which is considered a thriller masterpiece, in terms of fun and engagement.

It has been reported that 'Sweet Home' is captivating international viewers all around the world. Many film critics are praising the action-filled series and complimenting the actors who appear on the show.

Overseas critics and viewers commented that 'Sweet Home' raised the bar of Korean monster films to a whole another level as the series are packed with high-quality special effects that are realistic, depicting the cruel image of the monsters from the webtoon.

'Sweet Home' has invested a total of 30 billion KRW (27,170,343 USD) for the season with 3 billion KRW (2,717,034 USD) per episode. This is more money than the popular series 'Kingdom,' which is known to have spent 2 billion KRW (1,810,598 USD) per episode.

'Sweet Home' has been highly anticipated even before its release as it was revealed that director Lee Eung Bok, who directed the drama 'Goblin' and 'Descendants of the Sun', also directed this series. Currently, fans are already wondering when the production of season 2 will begin.