'She Would Never Know' starring Rowoon & Won Jin Ah confirms premiere date

'She Would Never Know' starring Rowoon and Won Jin Ah has confirmed its premiere date.



JTBC's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama 'She Would Never Know' (literal title: 'Sunbae, Don't Put on That Lipstick') has confirmed its premiere date as January 18 of next year and released its official character posters starring the 4 main leads. The newly released character posters below also revealed the drama's official English title as 'She Would Never Know'.



As previously reported, Rowoon is taking on the role of a marketing team member of 1-year at a fictional cosmetics company. His character Chae Seung Hyun is known to be a hardworker and a cute, mood maker at the office. However, he runs into a problem when he discovers that he is interested in his office sunbae Yoon Song Ah (played by Won Jin Ah), who can't see him as more than a cute hoobae at work.



Do you plan on watching this drama?

