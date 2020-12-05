Seventeen creates 'S.Coups Game' while debating over changing S.Coups' stage name

Seventeen created "S.Coups Game" on the latest episode of SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG'.

In the latest episode of 'MMTG', Seventeen made a guest appearance on the show. The segment was a debate over S.Coups' stage name change, as he has been seriously considering it. During the segment, Seventeen and 'MMTG' created "S. Coups Game" and S.Coups vouched he wouldn't change his name if this game goes viral.

This was a reference to a running joke that people still misspell his name after six years since his debut. The rules are quite simple. One has to say a four-syllable word in accordance with the chant, but everyone has to know that four-syllable word and it can't be conversational. The chant includes S.Coups and his legal name Choi Seung Chul, so many netizens have complimented this game is a clever way to promote his correct names.



Watch the clip above! Do you think this game could go viral?