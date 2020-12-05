Check out Winners of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'

The 'Melon Music Awards 2020' have announced the winners and top artists of the year.



The awards show, which is in its 12th year, has established itself as one of the big four music awards ceremonies in South Korea alongside the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', 'Golden Disk Awards', and 'Seoul Music Awards'. The 'Melon Music Awards' is noted for its emphasis on digital sales and public votes to determine its winners.



This year's winning names were chosen from a pool of artists with the highest Melon chart scores for the year by combining online fan votes, digital sales, and judge scores. The main awards are decided by 20% online voting, 60% digital sales, and 20% judge scores; genre awards are decided by 30% online voting, 40% digital sales, and 30% judge score; popularity awards are decided by 60% online voting and 40% digital sales; and special awards are 100% decided by judges.



Take a look at the full list of winners below, and check out day 1-2 and day 3 if you missed them.



Best Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS





Best Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'





Best Song of the Year (Daesang) BTS - "Dynamite"





Best New Artist Award (Male) | CRAVITY





Best New Artist Award (Female) | Weeekly



Hot Trend Award | Men6



Netizen's Choice | BTS





Songwriter Award | Young Tak



Best Performance | MONSTA X





Best Dance Award (Male) | BTS - "Dynamite"





Best Dance Award (Female) | BLACKPINK - "How You Like That"





Best Trot | Lim Young Woong



Best Pop | Sam Smith - "To Die For"



Best Performance Director | Son Sung Deuk



1theK Original Contents | The Boyz





Top 10 Awards | Baek Ye Rin | EXO's Baekhyun | BLACKPINK | BTS | Lim Young Woong | IU | IZ*ONE | Kim Ho Joong | Oh My Girl | Block B's Zico



[Winners from previous days]



Best Ballad | DAVICHI - "Dear"

Best Rap/Hip Hop | DAMOIM (Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon D) - "IMMADO"

Best R&B/Soul | Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)"

Best Indie | Bolbbalgan4 - "Leo" feat. EXO's Baekhyun

Best OST | Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

Best Rock | IU - "Eight" feat. BTS' SUGA



Congratulations to all the winners.