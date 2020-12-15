42

10

News
Posted by AmieAmore 2 hours ago

BTS is now the Korean act with the most-viewed music video released in 2020

AKP STAFF

BTS is setting more records as their "Dynamite" MV is the most-viewed music video released in 2020 for a Korean act on YouTube.

BTS's "Dynamite" surpassed 694 million views on December 15th and has become the second most-viewed music video on YouTube in 2020 right behind Future's "Life is Good," featuring Drake.

Future's MV was released back in January and has amassed 1.3 Billion views. The boy group set this milestone in less than four months and truly proving their global popularity.

  1. BTS
9 2,132 Share 81% Upvoted

2

taeswife06137,355 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

THEIR POWER!
They released Dynamite in August with only 4 months they went to the top!

Share

1

Eddy_sun-7 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

How you like that

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V, Jin, DAY6, Wonpil, EXO, D.O., MONSTA X, Shownu, NU
Top ten male idols loved by gay men
5 hours ago   17   19,263

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND