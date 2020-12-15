BTS is now the Korean act with the most-viewed music video released in 2020

BTS is setting more records as their "Dynamite" MV is the most-viewed music video released in 2020 for a Korean act on YouTube.

"Dynamite" (@BTS_twt) is now the most viewed MV by a group & Korean/Asian act on YouTube this year, achieving this in less than 4 months! It's also the second most viewed 2020 MV, after 'Life Is Good'.



BTS's "Dynamite" surpassed 694 million views on December 15th and has become the second most-viewed music video on YouTube in 2020 right behind Future's "Life is Good," featuring Drake.



Future's MV was released back in January and has amassed 1.3 Billion views. The boy group set this milestone in less than four months and truly proving their global popularity.