EXO's Kai to have a Christmas-themed online fan meeting

EXO member Kai will hold a special online fan meeting ahead of Christmas.

According to SM Entertainment, Kai will hold an online fan meeting titled 'Merry KAI-mas' on December 20 at 4 PM KST through EXO's official 'V Live' channel.

The fan meeting on this day will be held with the Christmas theme where fans will be able to meet Kai and interact with him in various segments of the event such as playing music games and speed quizzes.

Kai is gaining more popularity through his first solo album 'KAI' which was released on the 30th of last month. His album topped the iTunes Top Album chart in 55 countries and topped various other music charts around the world.