A child on YouTube goes viral after his rap diss song about the infamous child rapist Cho Doo Soon

After the infamous child rapist, Cho Doo Soon was released from prison on December 12th, there has been an overflowing amount of negative social and public sentiment towards him.

Amid the negative opinions, an elementary school student who is also a YouTuber released a song publically calling out and dissing Cho Doo Soon. The song was written and produced by the young YouTuber as he has gained many enthusiastic responses.

The 12-year-old YouTuber goes by the name of Kim Jjae Hyun and he uploaded the 2-minute 26-second rap diss video on December 12, in which the lyrics include, "Don't live a comfortable life after doing that to a child. How can you crawl out only living 12 years locked up?" and expressed his anger.



Kim Jjae Hyun also criticized some of the news media outlets that blurred out Cho Doo Soon's face saying, "Criminal human rights? Don't talk rubbish. I think our country is a good place for criminals to live in."

He finished the song by saying, "If you have any bit of remorse and self-reflection, then stay home and live in agony."

Netizens who heard the song commented, "This is so refreshing because he's saying everything I want to say," "The lyrics are so right," "He's a real young boss," "Young Swings," and "This young child is so much better than any adult."

Meanwhile, YouTuber Kim Jjae Hyun made his name known by his blunt remarks about famous individuals such as Song Dae Ik and I'm Tourette who caused social controversy.