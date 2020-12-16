Baek Ah Yeon covers her eyes in 'I Need You' concept photos

Baek Ah Yeon has revealed more concept photos for 'I Need You'.



In the teaser images, Baek Ah Yeon takes on a dramatic expression in plaid and puts her hand up to cover her face from light. 'I Need You' is the singer's fifth mini album, and it marks her first comeback since her R&B track "Looking for Love" this past June.



Baek Ah Yeon's 'I Need You' drops on December 24 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

