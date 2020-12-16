[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] JUN. K - '20 Minutes'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Home

2. Sketchbook

3. 30 Minutes Might Be Too Long

4. Slip 'N Slide

5. Parallel Lines

6. Comma (Korean Ver.)

7. Ms. NO TIME (Korean Ver.)

Though 2PM has been on the backburner of K-Pop for a while, JUN. K has come back to release the mini-album, 20 Minutes. His latest release marks his fourth mini-album to date and features several downtempo songs that are rather enjoyable.













JUN. K's album begins with "Home," a song with a sweet piano instrumental and ballad energy. JUN. K has sweet vocals and the song has a nice nostalgic feeling to it. The song itself is gentle and enjoyable and serves as a nice intro to an album. "Sketchbook" follows "Home" and has a slow introduction that tricks you into thinking it's going to be a ballad. Suddenly a succinct drop of the beat occurs and puts you into a groovy and jazzy sound that picks up with a vocally challenging chorus. The song seems like it'd be monotonous, but it is far from it.

"30 Minutes Might Be Too Long" is the album's title, and for a good reason! This song also has a mellow, soft intro until the guitar melody carries the rest of the song and ramps the tempo up a bit. JUN. K's vocal range is shown off well here and the retro K-Pop sound is good in the sense that it sounds nostalgic without sounding dated.

"Slip 'N Slide" is bouncy and fun and, dare I say, a little campy! The delivery has some slightly spoken lyrics that are engaging and unique, but the song's focal point is its bridge and chorus. The lyric progression and distinct word placements are really great on this track.

"Parallel Lines" is JUN. K's downtempo house track. His vocal progression wasn't my favorite here, but the overall vibe does earn a pass from me. The song is a bit dated sounding in comparison to the rest of the album. A classic K-Pop sound, if you will.

The album concludes on the Korean versions of "Comma" and "Ms. No Time," both tracks that JUN. K has previously released on Japanese releases. Both are just as good as the Japanese versions and would actually resonate well live. The instrumental for "Comma" has always been appealing, so it's no surprise that the Korean version is just as enthralling.

MV REVIEW

JUN. K is not messing around on this MV for "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long". Rather than opting for the cute holiday themes that all artists seem to be focused on delivering this season, JUN. K turned around and chose horror/thriller as the genre of choice for this MV. The MV is unique in that it features no choreography but depicts a chaotic and intense story through multiple characters. Without spoiling the MV, "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long" is full of engaging twists and turns that fit well with the song as the main soundtrack. The MV is cinematic, exciting, captivating, and intense all in one succinct package. I was excited to see that the MV has a distinct story-telling trait that was commonly prevalent in the second generation of K-Pop.



MV SCORE:

MV Relevance…..9

MV Production…..10

MV Concept……..10

MV Score: 9.67

ALBUM SCORE:

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...7

Tracklisting…………...7

Album Score: 7

Overall: 8.33