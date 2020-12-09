These are the most-talked about K-Pop MVs of 2020 on K-fan community platforms

According to netizens on one popular K-Pop fan community, these 5 MVs below were the most-talked about K-Pop MVs of 2020 among various fandoms! These MVs were notable for consistently being talked about through various community postings, referenced when discussing good quality MVs, and also widely considered MVs with great concepts which complimented their songs.

See which MVs made the list! (They are in no particular order.)

1. Agust D's "Daechwita"

2. NCT 127's "Kick It"

3. BLACKPINK's "How You Like That"

4. Taemin's "Criminal"

5. Stray Kids's "God's Menu"

Fans commented,

"OMG great selection of the GIFs, all of these MVs were so good."

"I absolutely loved BLACKPINK dancing in hanbok."

"If you're a K-Pop fan, you can't not agree with these MVs."

"I really liked these MVs listed so agreed, but I was also hoping to see MINO's 'Run Away'..."

"Even before I scrolled down all the way I was thinking of 'God's Menu' kekekeke."

"100% agreed."

"Most of these I watched at least twice through as soon as they came out."

"I agree, these MVs were definitely the most memorable from this year."

"'Criminal' killed it with the color scheme, the mood, the dance scenes... I'll watch the ones I haven't seen yet!"

"The concept of 'Kick It' was so good TT."

"Wow I've definitely seen these MVs talked about a lot. Agreed."

"Oh you're giving me an excuse to go watch these MVs again? Thanks."

"Undoubtedly the most suggested and talked about MVs from this year."





...and more! What did you think of the MVs listed above?