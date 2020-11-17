The 2020 third-quarter revenue of the Big 3 (SM, JYP, YG) revealed

Recently, netizens are discussing the revenue report for the third quarter of 2020 of the Big 3 - SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment.

On November 16 KST, the reports were released and many netizens shared the report on various online communities. As of November 16, JYP Entertainment had a market capitalization of 1.35 trillion KRW (~1.2 billion USD), YG Entertainment had a market capitalization of 834 billion KRW (~754.6 million USD), and SM had a market capitalization of 759.8 billion KRW (~687.5 million USD).

The third-quarter revenue report for each company is as follows:

Third-quarter sales:

JYP Entertainment - 34.5 billion KRW (~31.2 million USD)

YG Entertainment - 66.8 billion KRW (~60.4 million USD)

SM Entertainment - 115 billion KRW (~104 million USD)





Third-quarter operating profit:

JYP Entertainment - 11.1 billion KRW (~10 million USD)

YG Entertainment - 3.1 billion KRW (~2.8 million USD)

SM Entertainment - Deficit of 9.6 billion KRW (A loss of ~8.6 million USD)





Third-quarter net profit:

JYP Entertainment - 7.7 billion KRW (~6.96 million USD)

YG Entertainment - 1.5 billion KRW (~1.35 million USD)

SM Entertainment - Deficit of 15.6 billion KRW (A loss of ~14.1 million USD)



Accumulated financials from Q1 to Q3 2020





Sales:

JYP Entertainment - 102.7 billion KRW (~92.8 million USD)

YG Entertainment - 174.8 billion KRW (~158 million USD)

SM Entertainment - 395.6 billion KRW (~357.7 million USD)

Operating profit:

JYP Entertainment - 33.6 billion KRW (~30.38 million USD)

YG Entertainment - 2.8 billion KRW (~2.5 million USD)

SM Entertainment - 5.1 billion KRW (~4.6 million USD)

Net profit:

JYP Entertainment - 23.7 billion KRW (~21.4 million USD)

YG Entertainment - 200 million KRW (~180,864 USD)

SM Entertainment - Deficit of 17.7 billion KRW (A loss of ~16 million USD)

Netizens' Commented:

"What happened to SM?"

"Everyone's revenue dropped a lot because of the lack of concerts."



"I don't think the sales for BLACKPINK's albums were added."



"I hope JYP takes care of their artists well since they're earning so much money."



"I'm a bit disappointed with SM."



"I wonder how JYP Entertainment is able to have so much profit. lol."



"YG is starting to make a comeback."



"I really wonder what's happening to all the money that SM's artists are earning."



"Why is SM usually at a deficit lol."





