aespa's "Black Mamba" becomes the fastest debut music video to reach 10 million views

SM Entertainment's rookie girl group aespa beat TXT's record of being the fastest debut MV to reach 10 million views.

On November 17th, aespa released the music video for their debut song "Black Mamba." The music video set a new record of reaching 10 million views in just 9 hours since the release.

Aespa's "Black Mamba" became the fastest debut music video to reach that number beating out TXT. Previously, TXT held the record with "Crown" as they reached 10 million views in just 13 hours.

Congrats to SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa on their achievement!

stan-sm-groups748 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I mean this is kind of expected, SM really hyped up their debut and they're also a huge company so a lot of people are going to check out their debut.

5

itsymoo298 pts 56 minutes ago 2
56 minutes ago

yoo I actually enjoyed this debut ngl I listen to other gg debut but they didn't slap as hard as aespas debut

