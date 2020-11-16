98

Lovelyz's Mijoo, Jessi, and TXT's Yeonjun and Huening Kai to appear as guests on upcoming 'Running Man' episode

Lovelyz's Mijoo, Jessi, and TXT's Yeonjun and Huening Kai will be appearing together as guests in an upcoming episode of the SBS variety program 'Running Man'!


According to the network, the K-Pop stars joined the cast members and fellow episode guests — actors Cha Tae Hyun and Yang Dong Geun and comedian Jang Dong Min — to shoot on location in Seoul on November 16. The line-up was reportedly selected due to their close friendships, and they will all be appearing in a special 'best friend' episode.

Meanwhile, the episode is slated to air in mid-December.

  1. Cha Tae Hyun
  2. Jang Dong Min
  3. (Mijoo) Lee Mi Joo
  4. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  5. Yeonjun
  6. Hueningkai
  7. Yang Dong Geun
Jessi come on! Also always glad to see TXT doing variety shows.

Lol poor MC Yoo. Just got away from Jessie and Mijoo (and CTH) on Sixth Sense only to have them guest on RM lmao.

