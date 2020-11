On November 16, Red Velvet's Wendy treated fans to a medley of lovely vocal covers via Lysn!

The main vocalist of Red Velvet showcased her unique color and groove through a medley featuring H.E.R's "Hard Place", Sunwoo Junga's "Run With Me", Ben's "Hee Jae", Yoon Mi Rae's "As Time Goes", HYNN's "Feeling", her very own OST "Two Words", as well as a Wendy-version of Taemin's "Be Your Enemy" which she featured in!

Check out all of Wendy's healing mini-covers below!